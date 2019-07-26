close

Mohit Malik

Excited to don a turbaned look on screen: Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik, who plays Sikandar Singh Gill in the TV show 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala', is gearing up to essay a turbaned Sikh look.

Excited to don a turbaned look on screen: Mohit Malik

Mumbai: Actor Mohit Malik, who plays Sikandar Singh Gill in the popular television show "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala", is gearing up to essay a turbaned Sikh look in the daily soap.

Talking about his new look, Mohit said that he is trying to grasp the characteristics of Sikhs.

"Playing a Sardarji on screen is exciting for me because half of my relatives from my mom's side are Sikhs and they will be extremely happy to see me in this look! I know for a fact that Sardars have a funny and bright side, so I am trying to grasp those characteristics!" said, adding: "For the first time in my life I tried to tie a turban with my own hands. It felt so proud."

"Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala" airs on Star Plus.

