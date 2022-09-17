NewsLifestylePeople
SANAM JOHAR

Exclusive: Abigail Pande says 'It was the toughest to break Sanam's heart...'

Currently busy with Jhalak Dikhhla Ja rehearsals, where Sanam is the choreographer for actress Rubina Dilaik, Sanam is excited about the music video & believes many young couples will relate to it.

new Delhi: Before we jump the gun & sympathize with one of television's power couples Sanam Johar & Abigail Pande, it is an upcoming video they shot for, slated to release this month. 

Last seen together in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye, Sanam Johar & Abigail Pande have come together again, albeit this time in a pop music video that revolves around lovers separating. Song titled 'Rootha Re' featuring the adorable television sweethearts will have the duo in a romantic relationship going through a heartbreak. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abby :)) (@abigail_pande)

Currently busy with Jhalak Dikhhla Ja rehearsals, where Sanam is the choreographer for actress Rubina Dilaik, Sanam is excited about the music video & believes many young couples will relate to it, "I love how we romanticize heartbreaks too, some of the best soulful songs we have are about lovers going apart. Abigail & I have been together for a really long time now through ups & downs & we're only getting stronger so shooting this song was a completely different experience, where there is love, there is also a heartbreak so I'm hoping everyone will connect to this song."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanam Johar (@sanamjohar)

Abigail confesses that they had to redo the shots quite a few times, "I think imagining a heartbreak for this song, to get into the skin of the character was the toughest thing we had to do as actors. We're usually this jumpy, happy people, when we're shooting for videos for our social media, we're always having fun but somehow we didn't get this one particular shot correctly. There was this scene where we were leaving each other, I think we took about 20 takes for that one. Visually the song looks very beautiful & I love how this one has been shot in a different manner unlike other pop music singles."

The couple tied the knot after dating fo six years.

