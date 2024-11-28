Exclusive: Aditi Govitrikar Talks About Botox And Plastic Surgery Becoming An Evolving Trend; Reveals Being Replaced Without Informed

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Aditi Govitrikar is embracing her career in the most relevant way possible. The actress is open to playing all sought of roles that fit her age. She will be seen next in Mismatched season 3 playing the role of Rohit Saraf. Zee News exclusively spoke to her about the new role and her journey in the industry.

We quizzed about being comfortable playing the mother's role, she said, "Even in my younger days, I portrayed diverse characters, like playing a mother in an advertisement with two small children. For me, acting has always been about embracing variety—whether it’s a negative character, a mother, or something entirely different. It’s a creative process that I thoroughly enjoy, and that’s how I’ve approached my work. I’ve never let it define my life, but rather treated it as a meaningful part of my journey, doing things that genuinely interest me."

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned she hasn’t opted for Botox or cosmetic surgeries, unlike some actors who have faced trolling for such procedures. What’s your perspective on the pressure to maintain a certain appearance in the industry, she said," Whether to opt for Botox or fillers is an entirely personal choice. It’s not just actors and actresses—currently this pressure affects people across professions, even homemakers or those in other fields. The constant judgment, amplified by social media, can push people to take such steps. That said, it’s crucial to be mindful of how much is done, who performs the procedure, and the long-term implications. Personally, I believe there’s a unique beauty in ageing naturally and gracefully. However, it’s an individual decision, and we should respect everyone’s choices without unnecessary judgment."

Bollywood was particularly challenging for actresses in the past. Is there any incident from that time that still haunts you? Aditi recalled, "Being replaced in a project without prior notice is something of course leaves an unpleasant taste. It’s frustrating and raises questions about how and why it happened. However, I’ve moved on from those experiences long ago. Dwelling on them doesn’t serve any purpose for me and will only bog me down and spoil my present and future.".

The entertainment industry has evolved significantly since you first joined. What are some key changes you’ve observed over the years, Aditi said," One of the biggest changes is the variety of roles now available for women, especially thanks to OTT platforms. These platforms have opened up incredible opportunities for actresses across all age groups, allowing for richer and more diverse storytelling".