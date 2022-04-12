New Delhi: Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma recently spoke about the Azaan loudspeaker row and voiced his opinion on it. The director is well-known for his honest remarks and unfiltered opinions.

So, in an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Ram Gopal Varma expressed his views on the controversy. He said, "I think we are in such a world where everyone has the right to raise their voice. There are many technical mediums, through social media, through YouTube that people can raise their voice. But most people don't have any work that's why they keep talking. I don't think anything worthy will come out of this."

Actress Isha Koppikar who is set to return to acting with Ram Gopal Varma's series 'Dahanam' also spoke about the issue.

Speaking to Zee News, she said, "I would like to say that unless someone hurts your sentiments, you shouldn't revolt. Yes, if there is an authority who understands what is right and what is wrong, they can make a decision. But according to me, fights over religion have become too much. We should respect every religion. If a religion prays on loudspeaker, this doesn't mean that we also start doing it simply because they are doing it."

For the unversed, Ram Gopal Varma and Isha Kopikkar's web series 'Dahanam' is set to release soon on MX Player. In the show, Isha will be playing the role of a fearless police officer.