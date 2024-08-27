Exclusive: Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Parted Ways Due To Age Difference?

Mumbai: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were rumoured of dating each other for two to three years and the couple chose to part ways. Their separation news came as a shocker to many. In fact on Karan Johar's show Ananya Panday even hinted at being in Aashiqui and claimed that her surname would be 'PARK' after marrying the Night Manager actor. While the reason behind their separation was not revealed and now an insider close to Zee News reveals that Aditya and Ananya chose to part ways due to their age difference.

The insider reveals, " Ananya and Aditya didn't part ways with any bitter feelings. They both are extremely mature, but somehow, they both realise that the age gap between the two is something that does not fit in well for them. They are still friends and continue to greet each other if they bump into each other ever. Ananya is very fond of Adi and respects him to the core. While Adi has found a friend for life, the relationship is something that they couldn't take longer and it is completely their call and no one can judge them for it".

The insider further adds, "Ananya also wants her professional life to become the talking point and she is no longer interested in her personal life getting divulged in detail in public. She likes to keep her people close to her heart, she is also a very private person and would like to continue to keep her life extremely private".

The actress is right now awaiting the release of her first OTT release Call Me Bae. The trailer has been receiving positive responses and many called her Pooh Ki Beti( played by Kareena Kapoor In Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum)". and compared her to the Kardashians. Ananya could not be more thankful for this praise as this means the world to her.