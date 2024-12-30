Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, once considered one of Bollywood’s most celebrated couples, shocked fans when reports of their breakup surfaced. The rumours were seemingly confirmed when Arjun publicly admitted to their split. However, Malaika’s reaction to the breakup left many questions unanswered.

In a statement, the actress said, “I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don’t want to elaborate on much.”

While her response appeared to close the chapter on their relationship, recent developments suggest there might be more to the story.



A source close to the paparazzi, speaking exclusively to Zee News English, has revealed that Arjun Kapoor still visits Malaika Arora’s home. The source stated, “Arjun still goes to meet Malaika at her home, but he asks us not to click his pictures. We respect his decision and refrain from capturing those moments.”

This revelation has reignited speculations about the true nature of their relationship. Are they still in touch as friends, or is there a chance they are working through their issues privately? The secrecy surrounding Arjun’s visits has left us intrigued, with a hope for a reconciliation.

The duo made headlines when they went public with their romance in 2019. Their relationship broke stereotypes, with Malaika often praised for defying societal norms around age and love. The couple was frequently seen vacationing together, attending family gatherings, and supporting each other’s professional endeavors.

Their chemistry and camaraderie made them a fan-favourite couple. However, reports of a fallout began circulating earlier this year, leading to Arjun’s confirmation of their breakup.