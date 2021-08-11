Exclusive: Bhut he gazab ka show ban ke aa rha hai, says Kailash Kher on his new show with MTV

New Delhi: Unacademy Unwind with MTV is packed with some of the best singers all set to entertain the audience with original compositions along with some amazing recreations. Popular singer Kailash Kher will also be part of the show and perform on the theme Soul Trip, along with Sneha Khanwalkar.

In an interview with Zee News Digital, Kailash Kher unwrapped the upcoming collection of Kailasa, one of his most famous creations till date. "Abhi pandemic ke baad, hum MTV ke sath collaborate kar rahe hai with Kailasa. Kailasa ka matlab hota hai shiv ka sthaan (place where shiva stays) and so humare band ka naam Kailasa eseliye hai ki usmein bhagwan shiv ka energy rahe, and wahi duniya mein bate", he said.

Talking about his collaboration with MTV, he shared, “Bhut he gazab ka show ban ke aa rha hai ye, 10 bhut hi tagde artists hoge esmein. Har Friday ko ek artist ka ek episode hoga and so pandemic ke jitne bhi udasiya the, use unwind karne ke liye, ye show ban raha hai. Jab MTV ke side se Kailasa ko collaborate karne ka offer aaya tha so we respected that aur hum logo ka siddhant bhi hai ki jab jab Kailasa ko koi bhi genuine radio channel, ya koi MTV jaisa brand aur ache music ke liye pukarega toh we ready to support.”

In order to come out of negativity and monotony amid pandemic, he said, “ye episode dhayan se dekhe, toh darshako ko pata lag jaega ki hume kaise apna Jeevan jeena chahie aur kaisa music banana chahie, aur sunna chahie.”

He also reflected upon the current remix culture and added, "Nahi remix ke sath sath original music bhi aa rha hai. Dekheye remix ke bech mein hi Kailasa ke entry hue the. Humare jitney bhi album hue hai woh remix ke hi bech mein aaye hai. So yahi hai, remix culture chal rha hai parallel, yahi hota hai kabhi koi cheez highlight hote hai toh kabhi koi."

Talking about his upcoming projects, he shared, “Pehle toh yahi Unacademy ka project hai aur dusra jo humara naya album ban gya hai bus uske video banana ke liye hum Europe jake shoot karenge jaise hi thoda lockdown khulta hai toh. Ess bar hum apne video mein thoda videsh dekhana chahte hai. Sab log bolte hai apne Bharat toh dekha dia thoda videsh bhi dekha dejeye.”

He also shared the name of his upcoming album and said, ‘Ess naye album ka naam hai Tham jaa.’

Kailash Kher explained the meaning of it and shared that this union can only be magical and miraculous. And yet can be only divided and arranged by the supreme the real God otherwise it is a missed most magical moment.

For the unversed, Unacademy Unwind with MTV will be graced by extremely talented musicians like Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Badshah, Darshan Raval, Arjun Kanungo, Benny Dayal, Papon, Armaan Malik- Amaal Mallik, Harshdeep Kaur, Monali Thakur, Rochak Kohli, Asees Kaur, Sneha Khanwalkar, Aastha Gill, Reet Talwar, Lijo and King, who will mesmerize music lovers with their soulful voices.

The show will start on August 13, every Friday at 7 pm on MTV.