हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kailash Kher collaborate for patriotic song 'Hum Hindustani'

The track will see Lata Mangeshkar, Big B, Padmini Kolhapure, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, and Shabbir Kumar crooning to the patriotic lyrics.

Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kailash Kher collaborate for patriotic song &#039;Hum Hindustani&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, legendary artists Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated with several other members of the Indian film and music industry for an upcoming song, titled ‘Hum Hindustani’.

The track will see Lata Mangeshkar, Big B, Padmini Kolhapure, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, and Shabbir Kumar crooning to the patriotic lyrics. Young artistes Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Haasan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Jannat Zuber have also lent their voices to the song, which is produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Metha of music label Dhamaka Records.

"The legendary actors and singers who have come together for the first time in this anthem will surely resonate with all and sundry in our emotions for the country and the world as a whole, uniting and spreading love and hope," Priyaank said.

'Hum Hindustani' will release on August 13.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh BachchanLata MangeshkarKailash KherSonu Nigamalka yagnikHum HindustaniIndependence Day75th Independence DayIndia's Independence Day
Next
Story

Singers Romaana and Bpraak groove to soulful beats of their latest EP Meherbaniaan - Watch

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Starting October 1, RBI to levy penalty on ATMs that run out of cash