Exclusive: Famous Yoga Teacher Ira Trivedi Says ‘I Celebrate Janmashtami Like An Amazing Birthday Party’

New Delhi: Renowned Yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi, a devoted yogini and Krishna follower is all set to celebrate Janmashtami in grand style this year. Known for her deep spiritual connection, Trivedi spoke about how she plans to turn the occasion into a vibrant celebration, blending tradition with community spirit.

"I celebrate Janmashtami like an amazing birthday party!" Trivedi shared, radiating excitement. "We prepare lots of delicious food and host a beautiful Kirtan at home, where our entire community comes together to sing and dance. It’s a joyous potluck dinner. We dress Krishna in a beautiful new outfit and perform his shringar. It’s a two-day celebration of the most amazing birthday party possible!"

For Trivedi, the teachings of Shri Krishna have profoundly shaped her life. "Shree Krishna’s teachings are a huge part of my life. Yoga isn’t just about physical postures; it's equally a practice of Bhakti and reverence. This has brought me immense joy, faith, motivation, and grace," she explained.

As Janmashtami approaches, Ira Trivedi’s celebration promises to be a heartfelt blend of devotion, tradition, and communal joy, reflecting her deep reverence for Krishna and his teachings.