Exclusive: I was like a shy schoolgirl, awkward around Jimmy Sheirgill, as I once had a crush on him, says Collar Bomb actress Asha Negi

Popular actor Jimmy Sheirgill and Asha Negi's latest outing Collar Bomb premiered on Disney+ Hotstar recently. The thriller also starred Rajshri Deshpande, Sparsh Shrivastav among others. Talking exclusively to Zee News Digital, boh Jimmy and Asha shared their experiences of working on OTT platforms, future projects and what excited them to say yes to Collar Bomb, which streamed on July 9, 2021.

Q. What prompted you to take the Collar Bomb?

Jimmy: I think for me it was the story. It was very interesting because when I started reading it first few pages, I thought, Oh, I mean, like just like the title suggests, it is a kind of hostage situation. It is terrorists, kind of, you know, taking control of the situation and what's going to happen. But post 3-4 pages, the story takes a complete U-turn. And that is what excited said, I said, wow, this is different. This is something new. And finally, I did the script when I was I like the character. I liked the story and that's why we said Yes. Yeah.

Asha: It was the story and the character because I really wanted to do something like this for a very long time. I wanted when I got to know that it's a cop, that I'll be playing a cop, I got really excited because I wanted to do something like that I wanted to do stunts, handle the gun. So I got really excited. And also the story, as I said, that story is very different. It is also different because see bombs related plots kafi rahe hai. But I feel this is happening in a small town of Himachal Pradesh.

You know, how people some small town, small villages, I would say how they react to such a situation is what is going to be different from all the other stories that have bombs involved in the plot. And Yeah, I mean, the story I had such good scenes for myself and Jimmy sir's character was so good. Sparsh, who's playing Side Bomber. Hum Asha Karte hai ki logo ko ye pasand aye is what Jimmy sir wanted me to say that.

Q. How was your experience of working with him?

Asha: I was like a shy schoolgirl so awkward around him because I have been such a huge fan. I mean, my favourite film was 'Dil Hai Tumhara' - all the songs I still remember, the story I still remember and, you know, all these films - Mohabbatein, Dil Hai Tumhara', vo wala time tha when I used to have a crush on. So I used to be like this shy, awkward schoolgirl around him, not knowing what to say. And be scared kuch bola aur stupid sa bola toh, so I used to be like that. I got to learn a lot from him. So yeah, it was a great, great experience.

Q. So what has been the most satisfying medium for you as an actor?

Jimmy: I don't really think too much word mediums there. I think for me if it's a film, it's a film, and I just try to do my work honestly and sincerely, and I try to portray that particular character to the best of my abilities, and that's about it. And then I not you kind of get into the thing of telling the producer. Now, this should be the need over here or there or whatever for my job as an actor is over. And whatever help I can give in promoting the film is again my duty, and I do that.

But I think the producer knows the best whether to release it on in the theatres or whether you do wait for the theatres to open up and release it in the theatres or whether to release it on OTT or whatever, that call is entirely his. But I have probably enjoyed all the films that.

Q. Do you think OTT is the new digital is the way forward as of now?

Jimmy: Yes, definitely. And we are all full at would open up at some point. And that the charm of a to a theatre and watching a film we will enjoy that again, we are definitely. But until then, OTT has been providing us with a lot of entertainment throughout the first lockdown out the second one, and we should be thankful for that.

Q. So, Jimmy, how different is this character of yours that you're playing in Collar Bomb from any of those that have played before?

Jimmy: It is a race against time, a thriller. It is got its moment of action, thrills and suspense and drama and stuff like that happening within those less than a hundred minutes that you have. But apart from that, I think here obviously he is I am playing a cop once again, but he has a son and then he has a past and how all these things come together and what all happen. That's what.

Q. Was moving to OTT from TV a planned move?

Asha: I guess I was getting boring for television because, you know, after Pavitra Rishta I doing a couple of reality shows. I did a couple of more shows on television which got shut in a month, both the shows. So you know, that's when I lost hope and I lost confidence in myself and I became married, doubtful that maybe this is it? Maybe this is the end of my career and that and all the television actors vanish after one hit show that happened. But then I decided to take a break.

I thought that now only when I feel like doing it, not just being all desperate to work. I will not take another show. I will wait for the right thing. And then I will do till then let me just work on myself. And that's what I did in that break. Post that when I happen to like something like a project was when Parish was offered to me. So Yeah, I think that's the web journey started. And Yeah, I've been only doing I think they have been since till then.

But it's not like that I'm not any more open to television. It's just that I cannot do television, which would go on for another 2-3 years, maybe a finite so 5, 6 months and maybe something like that, if I get a good character, great concept. But Yeah, I mean, that's how it happened.

Q. So in this one, you play a cop, how did you wrap up for your role?

Asha: I watched a couple of films by director told me to do my home or watching a show. I was and two films I watched where, you know, I had to observe those lady cops. And she's also the underdog in the film. I was very excited to handle the gun, you know, then to shoot. But then I was told by my director that you know yeh gaon mein hai, yeh gaon ka cop hai, toh waha zyada crime nahi hai, to tumhe adat nae hai har baat pe gun nikal ke kiski ko udane ki. Ye jo tum gun nikal ke shot le rahe ho you will be very nervous because tumhara laathi se kaam chal jata hia yaha pe. So I had to be nervous while doing that, even though I wanted to be macho and do my stunts and everything.

But I got to do stunts and I was very excited. I mean, I'm really excited for everybody to watch it.

Q. So what are your future projects?

Asha: Abhi to shoot has not even started because of the pandemic but I can say that a web show is coming up.

Jimmy: As of now it's Collar Bomb, I am not allowed to speak about other platforms and other projects.