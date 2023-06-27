Exclusive: Jimmy Sheirgill Opens Up On Troll Culture In Bollywood, Says 'People Do This To Be In News'

New Delhi: Actor Jimmy Sheirgill is enjoying his OTT run and balancing it well with films. The 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' star is happy that irrespective of the mediums, makers are taking risks and coming up with interesting projects. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Online, Jimmy opened up on the troll culture in Bollywood and shared his thoughts on it.

When asked about what keeps him going, motivated, he said "I have a problem, I have to be on the move. Even on my relaxed day, I try to just get on wid my routine. Am not one of those people who will rest or relax, I just want to be working 24X7, that's just how I am. Even on my off day, I schedule my meetings or dubbing sessions but I just won't rest. It's like my routine, I wake up early and do my yoga because after shooting for so many days you need a detox."

Talking about the working hours and shifts while shooting films and series, he said, "I prefer the morning shifts as the traffic is less, you are fresh from your morning workout and it takes lesser time to reach but in evenings, the travel time doubles and then it also ends late."

He also opened up on his journey of two decades in Bollywood. "My journey only includes hard work and hard work and that according to me is the most important thing in life, to keep going. Love what you are doing, be honest and sincere to your craft and all the pieces may fall into the right places," he said.

We also discussed with him how the youth today, looks up to celebrities and how much of a responsibility a celeb feels about it. "It is a burden, a big responsibility and it's something that I tell my son and other kids also. It is a responsibility how you carry yourself as people are watching. It just takes a second to bring you down and I have tried to be very sincere and simple with whatever I do, I have made mistakes obviously everyone does but I try my best," he added.

Opening up on being vocal and creating a buzz amongst trolls, he said, "Be vocal only if u have a proper idea and knowledge of it otherwise it's wrong if you are just passing wrong information or anything controversial. This has become a trend as well, say something controversial and you'll be in the news for days as you'll get trolled and shockingly, people like doing it which is just sad."

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. Jimmy is mixing it up well for himself by playing characters that have something to offer to the viewers.