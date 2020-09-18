Exclusive: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's WhatsApp chats with drug peddler Anuj Keshwani accessed

New Delhi: The drugs conspiracy in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has shocked one and sundry, making it even more mysterious. Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats with drug dealer Anuj Keshwani have been accessed by Zee News and it makes some startling revelations.

Zee News has the access to a WhatsApp chat between Showik and Anuj Keshwani where they are talking about drugs delivery and even pictures have been shared. As per the chat, Anuj first sent Showik a picture of Ganja, to which the latter replied saying, ok get me this but he quality should be good, stuff should be good. Last time, the stuff was not good."

Anuj: Ok, bro, I am going to get the stuff myself

Showik: Thanks bro, by what time will you come for the delivery Is it 50 gms?

Anuj: Around 3.30, 4

The chat clearly indicates that they are discussing the drugs dealing.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has returned to Delhi and will hold a meeting next week with the AIIMS forensic team.

AIIMS Forensic Department head Dr Sudhir Gupta has constituted a medical team to assist the CBI. IANS quoted AIIMS sources as saying, "We are in the process of perusal of the case after due medical board meeting and subsequent meeting with the CBI."

The Mumbai court dismissed the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and four others in drugs scandal related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 11, 2020.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020.