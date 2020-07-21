Exclusive: Storyteller Sudhanshu Rai unveils Detective Boomrah's first look, says 'soon fans will see it on-screen'

New Delhi: Popular storyteller, Life Coach and Motivational Speaker, Sudhanshu Rai recently unveiled a new character 'Detective Boomrah' which soon will be available on a leading OTT platform. In an interview with Zee News Digital, the Kahanikaar opened up on the brand new character sketch and if a movie is on the cards.

Who is Detective Boomrah? Explain his character

Detective Boomrah is a character who is filling the void with regard to iconic detective characters at present. He is a suave yet daring detective, who does not refrain from venturing into the world of paranormal or aliens to crack a case. His philosophy of ‘nothing is impossible’ drives him to take up any case that comes his way. Be it the horror of ‘Bhangarh’ or a ‘Dark House’ captured by aliens, he has taken up all kinds of cases. He believes in understanding the psychology of a victim or a culprit and accordingly approaches any case.

His look as well is quite unconventional from what we have seen till now. He looks dashing, does not don that trademark hat, nor does he smoke a pipe. After repeated demands from his fans, we have released Detective Boomrah’s first look and it is being loved by all.

Why did you choose an OTT platform for its release?

Detective Boomrah, the character, has attained its initial popularity on different web and social media platforms. So the next logical stage to bring it before the audience is a medium that has already paved its way into our households, hence OTT platforms are the most obvious choice to connect a larger audience base with the character. We will soon initiate talks with some prominent OTT platforms.

Also, the prevailing situation has led to the closure of cinema halls and multiplexes and if you look at it, several big-ticket films are also taking the OTT route to reach out to the audience. So it’s quite suitable to feature him on these platforms.

Do you see this character as a movie plot someday?

That is exactly what we strive to achieve ultimately. Professional storytelling was the first stepping stone in this direction, and soon with an OTT platform, we would get even closer to a movie featuring Detective Boomrah as its main character. So a movie is certainly on the cards, and that too in the near future. I don’t have qualms in stating that Boomrah’s fans would soon see him on the silver screen.