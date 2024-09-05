Exclusive: Stree 2 Actress Anya Singh Talks About NOT Taking Credit For The Success Of The Film

Stree 2 is creating waves at the box office and every actor has outshined in the film. Anya Singh who played Chitti too won millions of hearts with her performance. Zee News exclusively speaks to the actress about the success of Stree 2 and more.

When asked Anya about Stree 2 breaking all the records at the box office, she said, "I always thought this film would receive a lot of love, obviously, I didn't think in terms of numbers. I am very happy with the kind of love it has received and is breaking all the records at the box office."

Further talking about creating Chitti, Anya said, "I take no credit for the success of the film, and I am just happy that I was a part of it. Chitti was created during the look test. Clothes can make you understand a lot about the characters that you are playing. From nose ring to hair band I never wore it and I really enjoyed playing her."

Anya on playing the smallest to significant roles in her career, "I don't calculate too much, my reason is mostly because I liked the character, or I wanted to work with the so-and-so person. I never thought that this would work for me in this way or that way. I never sat back with that calculation. I have to always make the most of the opportunities that come my way."

We quizzed Anya if OTT hadn't been there would she survive, "Would I have survived without OTT, I think I would have, but that's, but that's a different scenario. OTT provided a lot of us with the showcase of our talent. OTT also carved paths not only for actors but directors and writers, also because they were experimenting with different genres, and that is why we got to showcase our versatility."

Anya has done several roles in many films and OTT, she was loved as Lala in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan starring Ananya Panday in the lead.