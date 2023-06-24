EXCLUSIVE: TV Actress Turned Renee Cosmetics Founder Aashka Goradia Shares Her Pregnancy Diet, Reveals What's In Her Make-Up Kit!

Famous television actress turned entrepreneur Aashka Goradia Goble began her successful journey of being a businesswoman with her cosmetic range RENÉE which means rebirth. She has named her cosmetic brans after her mother-in-law. It specialises in a collection of lipsticks, eyeliners, perfumes and other make-up essentials. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Aashka Goradia, who is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase opened up on her special diet, the importance of prenatal yoga and what's in her make-up kit:

Q. How are you enjoying your pregnancy phase? Share your routine

A. Balancing the adventure of pregnancy with the demands of entrepreneurship has been an incredibly personal journey for me. As weeks go by, my determination grows to nurture both my growing business and the life within me. I've learned to listen to my body's cues and give myself permission to slow down when needed and be available to pick up the pace when business demands it. It's about finding creative ways to manage my workload, delegate tasks, and rely on a supportive and efficient team at RENÉE Cosmetics.

Q. Your prenatal yoga video got some talking about how safe it is. What would you say to that?

A. Prenatal yoga is recommended by many doctors these days. It not only benefits the expectant mother but also contributes to the well-being of the baby. Engaging in conscious movement during pregnancy is generally safe unless there are specific complications, or a healthcare provider advises rest. Under the guidance of my husband and trusted teacher, Brent, who has extensive experience training women, I have felt confident in practising prenatal yoga. His careful approach and deep awareness have helped me grow and transform both on and off the mat.

Q. What’s Renee Beauty brand’s new line of range?

A. RENÉE Cosmetics has gained recognition and a loyal following for its commitment to innovation and multi-functionality. Our team is dedicated to creating a strategic roadmap that drives the growth of our brand, all while staying true to our core values. We firmly believe that beauty should be accessible, versatile, and empowering, and this belief permeates every product we develop.

Our revolutionary offerings, such as the Fab 5-in-1, Madness PH stick, and Fab Face, have captivated the market and established us as one of the fastest-growing beauty brands. The Fab 5-in-1, for instance, combines five essential makeup products in a single compact, offering convenience and versatility for on-the-go beauty enthusiasts and even the Fab Face has garnered praise for its multifunctional capabilities. We have a number of unique makeup and skincare products in the pipeline that are ready to change the way we see beauty, just need to wait and watch!

Q . Tell us about your favourite products from Renee.

A. Choosing a favourite product from RENEE is as challenging as a mother picking a favourite child—I adore all of them! However, our recent launches, the CRUSH lipsticks with their buttery soft and glossy finish, and the STUNNER Lipsticks with their velvety smooth and matte texture hold a special place in my heart. These lipsticks cater to any mood, making them perfect for both daily wear and special occasions.

Q. What does your go-to make-up kit have?

A. My go-to makeup kit is a treasure trove of essentials. It includes a bold red lipstick for a touch of glamour, the RENEE to Volumax Mascara to accentuate my lashes, some Face Gloss to add a radiant glow, and, of course, the delightful RENEE Eau De Parfum to complete any look with a captivating fragrance.

Q. Do you follow any special pregnancy diet?

A. I have always been a mindful eater and even during pregnancy, I make sure I have balanced & nutritious homemade food which includes seasonal fruits, vegetables, and lots of water to keep me and my baby hydrated throughout the day.

Q. Do you ever plan to expand Renee from cosmetics to any other product or apparel?

A. While our current focus at Renée Cosmetics is to establish ourselves as a globally recognized Indian beauty brand, the future is always open to new possibilities. We have recently transitioned from being solely a beauty brand to offering products that combine beauty with skin care. While I cannot predict the future, I believe in staying open-minded and embracing opportunities that align with our brand's vision. So, while expanding RENEE into other product categories or even apparel is not currently planned, I never say never!