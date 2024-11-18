Exclusive: Vikrant Massey Reacts To Playing A Villain In Don 3 Starring Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey is one of the most potential actors who often leaves his viewers stunned with his acting prowess. Right now he is receiving rave reviews for his latest film The Sabarmati Report and also got a huge shoutout from the Prime Minister. Zee News exclusively spoke to Vikrant and quizzed him about the positive impact the film is creating and if he is ready to take Bollywood's throne. To which he replied," It's nothing like that. I don't want any throne, that is Kaleen Bhaiya’s work. (Mirzapur) I am here to do good work that’s it.".

When asked about creating the same momentum as 12th Fail, he said," I am very grateful for the expectations that the audience have over the 20 years of my career. But humanly it's impossible to create momentum like the 12th Fail. It's very pragmatic to understand that creating the same success is not possible every time, but all I can do is give my best. The idea is to better me as an actor who is worth people’s time and money and land better and probably the same as 12th Fail".

We quizzed him about how he picks his films, and Vikrant added," It begins with connecting, it has to make to feel what the audience wants to feel, agar who kahaani muje hi feel nahi Kara paa rahi hai toh how can I convince my viewers?".

Vikrant further added, "I go by what I feel, then there is a lot of practical decisions on who is the director, the technicians but all this is secondary, primary is that the film should have an archival value, that even it's down from the theatres, people should connect with it for years.".

We even asked Vikrant if he was doing Don 3 along with Ranveer Singh, the actor said," It's too early to be talking about it and we will wait for the right time." Indeed it will be interesting to watch Vikrant in a villain avatar.