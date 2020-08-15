Exclusive: Working on an exciting international collaboration, reveals popular singer Armaan Malik

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has for the first time collaborated with music composer Mithoon. Armaan has crooned ‘Mera Intezaar Karna’ from the movie, ‘Khuda Haafiz’ starring Vidyut Jammwal. Talking about his song and working with the composer, Armaan Malik in an exclusive interview told Zee News Digital, how he loved the experience and opened up on his future projects too.

Q. How was your experience of working with Mithoon for the first time?

A. I have been a huge fan of Mithoon sir and it’s an absolute honour to be finally working with him on this track! He has a very unique way of working; he doesn’t want his singers to simply sing the song to the best of their abilities, he wants them to feel every single word and emotion. The one thing I have realized while working with him is that he is never searching for the perfect take, he is always seeking the rawest and most real take. He loves those human imperfections.

Q. Are love songs your comfort zone?

A. There is a typecast that exists in the industry. Like for example, many people believe I can only sing love songs and ballads, and that I won’t be able to do justice to the other genres. I like that I am known for singing beautiful romantic songs, but I hate being typecast. I know I am so much more. However, I also believe in the fact that don’t open all your cards at once. I am still young, I’d like the world to know me better and differently as time goes by. I want to keep surprising my fans with my musical capabilities year after year. My first English single, ‘Control’ was completely away from the Armaan everyone was used to but it is certainly the music that has always been a part of my DNA. This is the kind of music that truly expresses my musicality.

Q. Which are your upcoming songs, kindly share?

A. I am currently working on an exciting international collaboration and my next few Hindi and English singles. Other than that, songs from films and web-series are keeping me busy!

Q. Who are your favourite male and female playback singers?

A. Some of my favourites and biggest musical influences have been Sonu Nigam, Michael Bublé, John Mayer, Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, Whitney Houston, Shreya Ghoshal, and Adele.

Q. Any special message for fans?

A. Thank you for loving sharing and streaming all my new music, it means a lot to me! On a side note, please stay home, and stay safe.