New Delhi: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 premiered recently and Maheep Kapoor, who features on the show as one of the star wives made a big revelation about her actor husband Sanjay Kapoor. Maheep and Sanjay have been married for 25 years now.

On Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2, Maheep can be seen having a conversation about the incident with Seema Sajdeh. "Now you know it Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also," Maheep said.

Later when Seema asks her if she has forgiven Sanjay, Maheep added, "What happened (happened) 100 years ago, of course. And I want to tell you that for me, I am grateful that we moved… Marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is lifelong."

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Maheep opened up about the same. She said, "We’ve pushed the envelope. I am hoping that women will understand that everything is not hunky dory. Everyone has their ups and their downs in life. And, we go through it, we chug along and that’s what it is. It’s not scratched under the surface, you will see that we all have our issues. It was important."

Maheep stated that the family doesn't know this being discussed on the show. She said, "No, I have not discussed it. They will find out via the show."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 began streaming on Netflix this Friday.