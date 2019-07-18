close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
smriti irani. faceapp challenge

FaceApp challenge? Smriti Irani did that years ago - Here's proof

Smriti Irani gave the online trend an interesting twist by posting almost a decade-old picture of herself from the show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', in which she famously played Tulsi Virani.

FaceApp challenge? Smriti Irani did that years ago - Here&#039;s proof
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial

New Delhi: As the viral #FaceAppChallenge takes the internet by storm, Union Minister Smriti Irani gave the online trend an interesting twist by posting almost a decade-old picture of herself from the show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', in which she famously played Tulsi Virani.

The photo features the actress-turned-politician in the older version of Tulsi, wearing a black sari with grey hair. The caption with which she posted the photo has left everyone amused, including the show's producer Ekta Kapoor, whom she also tagged.

"When Ekta Kapoor gets to you before the #FaceAppChallenge," read Irani's caption. 

Comments applauding her great sense of humour have been posted in plenty and Ekta, too, was quick in sharing her views. 

"And you do it like a boss!!! It was the third leap na?" she posted.

Now, without much ado, here's the photo she posted:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#when @ektaravikapoor gets to you before the #faceappchallenge #tbt

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Smriti Irani, who is the Minister of Women and Child Development, starred in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' for over eight years. She has also featured in shows like 'Aatish', 'Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal', 'Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan' and 'Virrudh'.

Meanwhile, talking about the #FaceAppChallenge. It an app that allows users to see how they would look like when they grow old. Several celebrities, including Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, have also taken it. 

Tags:
smriti irani. faceapp challengeKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Next
Story

'Sanskari' Vidya Balan's 'time pass gyan'

Must Watch

PT7M31S

Karnataka floor test: Before crucial trust vote, Kumaraswamy targets BJP