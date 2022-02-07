FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan attend Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral with wife Gauri Khan?

NEW DELHI: After Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drugs case incident, the actor made his first public appearance at legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s state funeral at Shivaji Park on Sunday.

The doyenne of music breathed her last on February 6, 2022 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organ failure. Many celebrities and political leaders gathered at Shivaji Park to pay their last respects. SRK was present along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

However, his appearance caused confusion among fans on the internet as few mistook Pooja Dadlani as SRK’s wife Gauri Khan.

His presence was highly appreciated by his fans as the pictures which went viral on social media, showed Shah Rukh raising his hands in dua, while Pooja can be seen joining her hands while doing her prayer.

Reacting on the same, several fans wrote, “This is India

Srk and his wife Gauri paying respects at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral.

While another one wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri pay their respects to Lata Mangeshkar. Beautiful.”

It’s NOT Gauri Khan in the picture. It’s SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani... #JustSaying https://t.co/WFiEg1JP91 — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) February 6, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri pay their respects to Lata Mangeshkar. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/sqYRj7Dn5C — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter (@insenroy) February 6, 2022

Here’s ⁦@iamsrk⁩ and his wife ⁦@gaurikhan⁩ bidding adieu to Lataji. What a picture of amity and respect this makes #Faith #Humanity pic.twitter.com/fT2M9ThviO — Vinod Sharma (@VinodSharmaView) February 6, 2022

After testing COVID positive earlier in January this year, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital where she suffered multiple organ failure. She was 92-year-old.

The final rites took place with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 6:30 pm on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Several prominent personalities including - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and family, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and his wife, NCP chief Sharad Pawar among others attended her funeral and paid their last respects to the singing legend.