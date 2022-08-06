New Delhi: Vidya Balan, who is known for her powerful roles and movies that have strong characters, recently hosted a quick Ask me Anything (AMA) session on social media and when asked why are women paid less as compared to men, stated, "Is sawal ka jawab mujhe bhi chahiye!".

The actress did movies like 'Kahaani', 'Dirty Picture' among others and played unconventional roles with ease. Her explosive performances in movies like Shakuntala Devi, Jalsa, Sherni, and many others have been a joy for audiences to watch. She has had a great run on the streaming platforms as well, with three back-to-back hits.

The actress recently took to social media and posted a story for her fans and followers to ask her questions that revolve around "women, work, and women at work".

Her responses to the questions were sharp, witty and sometimes serious and which also reflected the strength she carries within her.

One of the followers had mentioned that “Women can’t do things”. The actress gave a fiery reply saying, “Are you telling me or asking

me”. Another one had question as to how her work has changed after marriage and the actress beautifully responded to that.

She wrote, “It did, for the better. It was “I work” before, it became “We work” ”.

While on the contrary, when asked if being financially dependent on her husband is wrong, the actress replied by saying, "No, Not at all, it’s her choice, but I personally feel coffee tastes better when you can afford it yourself." You heard it! "It’s your choice!".

When a fan asked as to why most of the company CEO’s are male, the actress replied. “I guess because women entered the workforce late.”

Vidya Balan shed some additional light on how women should handle the shame and criticism that comes with prioritising oneself by describing how she handles it.

The actress said she keeps reminding herself that “Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar martein hain, so it’s now or never.” Definitely that’s quite an inspirational twist to the most romantic dialogue.

Apart from these insightful and funny responses, Vidya also addressed several queries regarding how a woman should handle situations at the workplace. The actress added that taking care of the home and raising a child are both ideal if they make a woman feel good.

In terms of work t he actress has just returned from London after wrapping up the schedule for her forthcoming movie 'Neeyat'. Recent events have kept the actress quite busy, and she is currently in negotiations for several unannounced projects.