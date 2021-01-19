Fan gifts chic jacket to Ranveer Singh for clocking a decade in movies, actor makes it a part of his wardrobe!

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh has showcased his brilliance and versatility with impeccable acting skills multiple times on-screen. Ranveer has now inspired a young fan to create a custom-made jacket to honour his decade in cinema and the superstar felt overwhelmed with the immense fan love.

So much so that Ranveer Singh decided to make the jacket a part of his wardrobe.

“Ranveer Singh is the most charismatic superstar that has ever graced Bollywood. To us, he is the ultimate showman because, through his films and the way he leads his life, Ranveer is constantly entertaining and connecting with us. he keeps spreading happiness. This is why his fans, like me, are so devoted to seeing him succeed and scale newer heights. This jacket is inspired by his showmanship and is dedicated to his decade in cinema. For us, he has contributed hugely in changing the landscape of cinema and I wanted to encapsulate that emotion. It is a tribute to his talent, his body of work and the precious legacy that he is constantly building,” says 23-year-old Chandni Advani, a Pune-based artist and entrepreneur who has created this.

Ranveer’s jacket is unique because Chandni has hand-painted it and focussed on his major milestone moments. It took Chandni 2 years to Paint this jacket which she calls her ‘masterpiece’.

On the work front, the actor will be seen playing former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev’s biopic '83, YRF’s much-awaited social entertainer Jayesbhai Jordaar and the huge mad-cap Rohit Shetty comedy Cirkus.