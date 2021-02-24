हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohit Chadda

Fans compare Flight actor Mohit Chadda to king of hearts Shah Rukh Khan!

The storyline of Flight revolves around the journey of a man named Ranveer Malhotra, who battles to face the hardships on a plane to survive. This film has been helmed by a debutant director Suraj Joshi and the motion poster is high on the action and thrill part. 

Fans compare Flight actor Mohit Chadda to king of hearts Shah Rukh Khan!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Mohit Chadda is all set to light up your screens with action entertainer 'Flight'. The first motion poster of the movie was unveiled a few days back and guess what fans are drooling over Mohit's chiselled looks. 

A few of the fans even compared Mohit Chadda's look in the Flight motion poster to the king of hearts Shah Rukh Khan. 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Chadda (@imohitc)

Flight stars Mohit Chadda in a lead role with Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani and Shibani Bedi to name a few. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Chadda (@imohitc)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Chadda (@imohitc)

The storyline of Flight revolves around the journey of a man named Ranveer Malhotra, who battles to face the hardships on a plane to survive. This film has been helmed by a debutant director Suraj Joshi and the motion poster is high on the action and thrill part. 

UFO Moviez and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands for the release of  Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, 'Flight'. It is presented by K Chadda, co-produced by Rohit Chadda.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mohit ChaddaShah Rukh KhanSRKsrk lookalikeFlightFlight motion poster
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor shares mom Sridevi's handwritten note on death anniversary, Khushi Kapoor drops throwback pic of parents!

Must Watch

PT10M20S

Bengal Chale Hum: Understand the politics of Bengal from the people of Bengal