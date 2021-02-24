Fans compare Flight actor Mohit Chadda to king of hearts Shah Rukh Khan!

New Delhi: Actor Mohit Chadda is all set to light up your screens with action entertainer 'Flight'. The first motion poster of the movie was unveiled a few days back and guess what fans are drooling over Mohit's chiselled looks.

A few of the fans even compared Mohit Chadda's look in the Flight motion poster to the king of hearts Shah Rukh Khan.

Flight stars Mohit Chadda in a lead role with Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani and Shibani Bedi to name a few.

The storyline of Flight revolves around the journey of a man named Ranveer Malhotra, who battles to face the hardships on a plane to survive. This film has been helmed by a debutant director Suraj Joshi and the motion poster is high on the action and thrill part.

UFO Moviez and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands for the release of Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, 'Flight'. It is presented by K Chadda, co-produced by Rohit Chadda.