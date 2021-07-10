Fans gush over Vamika's adorable baby mat in Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli latest viral pics!

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, fondly called 'Virushka' are massively loved by fans for their adorable moments together and rock-solid relationship. Both of them individually also enjoy a humungous amount of attention on social media, owing to their phenomenal success in their respective fields. Recently, a picture of the couple shared by a fan page went viral on Instagram but it wasn't because of the duo. Rather, it was an interesting object in the background that caught the fans' eyes - a baby mat!

The pictures were screenshoot of a video in which the couple were thanking President of the I Love Mumbai Foundation Rahul Kanal for his welfare work for animals. In the pics, one can see that behind the couple, on the floor, lies a mat with a cute, cartoonish print on it. Naturally, fans assumed the mat to belong to their baby girl Vamika.

Check out the viral pics:

Earlier, a throwback picture of the couple was going viral on the internet. In the pic, Virat Kohli was seen sticking his tongue out to tease Anushka Sharma as the latter blushed while shooting for an advertisement. The behind-the-scenes photo was taken when the couple shot for a clothing brand ad in 2018.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. The duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which means a form of Goddess Durga. It stands for Maa Durga's alternative name, as per reports. The couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out personalised gift hampers.

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.