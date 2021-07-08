हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virushka

Throwback: When Virat Kohli made Anushka Sharma blush with his goofiness during ad shoot, check unseen pic

In the pic, Virat Kohli is seen sticking his tongue out to tease Anushka Sharma as the latter blushed while shooting for an advertisement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Source: Twitter)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are some of India's favourite celebrity couples and the duo’s success in their respective fields speaks volumes about their star status. Kohli-Anushka, who is referred to as the power couple of the glamour world, have time and again set couples goals with their adorable moments which they often share with their fans on social media.

Meanwhile, a throwback picture of the couple is going viral on the internet. In the pic, Virat Kohli is seen sticking his tongue out to tease Anushka Sharma as the latter blushed while shooting for an advertisement. Virat looks super cute as does Anushka. The behind-the-scenes photo was taken when the couple shot for a clothing brand ad in 2018.

Notably, India skipper Kohli has always credited Bollywood actress and his wife Anushka Sharma for being his pillar of strength during testing times.

The 32-year-old has been quite vocal about Anushka's contribution in making him a better person.

In 2017, Kohli spilled the beans on his famous relationship on Gaurav Kapur's chat show, 'Breakfast with Champions'.

"I must thank the lady luck. You have seen me, you know I had no sense before. Ever since the lady has come into my life, she’s taught me a lot of things. I’ve learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her. She’s taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are into the fullest."

Kohli also said that she kept him motivated constantly and inspired him to strive harder.

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high-profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends. The duo was blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021.

