Fans have a hilarious reaction to Kangana Ranaut's first look as Jayalalithaa

New Delhi: The first look and teaser of the much-anticipated biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa were unveiled today. Kangana Ranaut, who plays the role of the CM in the film, looks promising as Jayalalitha-the actress while fans have mixed reaction to her look as Jayalalitha-the politician.

While some have accused Kangana of using 'cheap' VFX, some believed that Kamal Hassan would play the role better. Check out the tweets:

On one side we have Bhumi pednekar who gained her weight with so perfection and Hardwork for just a normal entertainment movie. On other side , #KanganaRanaut using cheap VFX and fat suit for biopic on legendary Amma. This is a insult to Amma. shame #Thalaivi #jayalalitha pic.twitter.com/FxPJFLf7FE — Kabir (@____________HRX) November 23, 2019

Hrithik,Aamir,Bhumi-Lets gain weight nd look perfect for the role so tht we can do justice to our work. Kangna-Body transformation?Wo ky hota h?Mre PROSTHETICS lao re Aur fir ye khud ki itni tareef krti h, waise krni pdegi hi,aur koi to krta nh#KanganaRanaut #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/7dAyQUzj7J — Kunika Agarwal (@KunikaAgarwal6) November 23, 2019“What’s with the anatomy guys? And what’s with the face moving like a mannequin?” wrote a Twitter user.

Can’t decide which one looks more fake…#thalaivifirstlook or #ModiBiopic ?"

am I the only one who feel this like a Wax statue? #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/p3Jr5lRV1q — 2K19-RK (@RKs_TillLast) November 23, 2019

Sharing the first look on Twitter, trade analyst Taran wrote, "First look poster... Kangana Ranaut in #Jayalalitha biopic... Titled #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook

The film is being helmed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. The film is set to hit the screens on June 26, 2020.