Kangana Ranaut

Fans have a hilarious reaction to Kangana Ranaut's first look as Jayalalithaa

The first look and teaser of the much-anticipated biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa were unveiled today. Kangana Ranaut, who plays the role of the CM in the film, looks promising as Jayalalitha-the actress while fans have mixed reaction to her look as Jayalalitha-the politician.

While some have accused Kangana of using 'cheap' VFX, some believed that Kamal Hassan would play the role better. Check out the tweets:

While some have accused Kangana of using 'cheap' VFX, some believed that Kamal Hassan would play the role better. Check out the tweets:

Can’t decide which one looks more fake…#thalaivifirstlook or #ModiBiopic ?"

Sharing the first look on Twitter, trade analyst Taran wrote, "First look poster... Kangana Ranaut in #Jayalalitha biopic... Titled #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook

The film is being helmed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. The film is set to hit the screens on June 26, 2020.

Kangana RanautJayalalithaathalaivi
