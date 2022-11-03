Fans in Delhi gather to watch Vikrant Massey as he shoots for his next film-Pics

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey is currently enjoying an exciting time in his career where, after much struggle and hard work, the actor is being offered the kind of roles that allow him to show off his acting chops. This year, apart from receiving rave reviews for ‘Forensic’, the versatile actor has wrapped the shoot of ‘Gaslight’ with Sara Ali Khan and started shoot for Maddock Films’ crime thriller ‘Sector 36’. The actor is currently shooting for his next film with Vidhu Vinod Chopra in Delhi.

After wrapping the film’s schedule in Agra, the actor is currently filming the second schedule in Delhi and the experience has been nothing short of overwhelming for the actor. While shooting at Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi, hundreds of fans gathered at the shoot location to catch a glimpse of the actor. A few fans took to their social media to post the videos from the shoot, sharing glimpses of Vikrant Massey filming a scene on the balcony.

Here are some picutures of the actor from the shooting location:

The actor has a huge fan base in Delhi thanks to his films and OTT shows and was even stationed in the capital city for a whole month while filming 'Sector 36.'



Now the star is all set to be seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan, which was shot in remote locations of Gujarat’s Rajkot. Although this will be Sara and Massey's first time working together, it will be interesting to see their chemistry on screen. In a crucial role, the actor will also appear in Dinesh Vijan's 'Sector 36' with Deepak Dobriyal. Sector 36 is a gritty crime thriller directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, who also wrote the novel Talvar.