Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput after Ayushmann Khurrana shares pic with telescope!

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared an interesting picture of himself peering through a telescope and watching celestial bodies in the Maldives. This picture reminded fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput since was also interested in space.

He wrote about how stunning the moon looked through the telescope and told his fans that he also saw four of Jupiter's 79 moons and Saturn's rings.

The actor was guided through his visual journey in the night sky by Marvin, a 20-year-old marine biology student in the Maldives.

The 'Andhadhun' actor wrote in the caption of the post, "It is the waxing gibbous phase of the moon. And it’s stunning. Have you seen the moon lately? It is blindingly bright through the telescope. We also saw jupiter’s four out of 79 moons and Saturn rings. In other news the Orion constellation is rising, will reach the zenith in winters. A very inquisitive twenty year old Marvin who aspires to be an astronomer but has studied marine biology showed us the night sky in Maldives."

Take a look at his post:

Many fans commented on the Instagram post saying that they were reminded of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after viewing this post as the latter was a big astronomy geek. SSR often spoke about the universe, his adventures with the telescope and his interest in the universe.

While one fan wrote, "This reminds me of Sushant", another said, "Sushant singh rajput ke telescope jaisa h ye toh."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the late actor's sudden demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's film 'Gulabo Sitabo' alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He has several movies in the pipeline such as 'Anek', 'Doctor G', and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.