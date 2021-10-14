Fans should thank NCB for making Aryan Khan superstar: Ram Gopal Varma

New Delhi: Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma, popular for his sarcastic, witty tweets, took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs seizure case.

In his series of tweets, the director said that the NCB has launched Aryan Khan as a star even before his movie debut. He sarcastically asked all Shah Rukh Khan fans to thank the agency for making Aryan a 'super-duper star'.

Varma further joked that the star kid probably learnt more lessons from his arrest than he would have gotten from his father.

The 'Satya' director even created a parody film 'Rocket' which he said was directed by the media, produced by NCB, co-produced by political parties and starred Aryan Khan.

Take a look at his tweets:

The NCB on October 2 evening raided a cruise ship that was going from Mumbai to Goa and made a seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash.

Aryan Khan was also present on the cruise ship and was detained along with seven others Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal by the officials.

The next day, Aryan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

The sessions court will continue hearing the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil C Singh oppose Aryan's bail plea on Thursday (Oct 14).

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma had launched his OTT platform 'Spark OTT' and released his digital film 'D Company' on May 15, 2021.

The film is based on how the controversial gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his sidekick Chhota Rajan ruled the city of Mumbai in the 80s.