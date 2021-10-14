Aryan Khan case: Tanishaa Mukerji calls it harassment, slams ‘media trial of a child’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji is the latest celeb to come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan amid his arrest in a drugs cruise case. In an interview with a leading daily, she claimed that Aryan was being 'harassed' on a media trial.

She slammed media houses for Bollywood bashing and sensationalism. The actress also opposed the view that Aryan's case is simply the cons of stardom.

Tanishaa told ETimes, "I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously, they don’t have any compassion. This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?"

Speaking about the pros and cons of being a star, Taapsee Pannu had made a similar comment in her earlier interview when she expressed her views on Aryan Khan's arrest.

For the unversed, the NCB on October 2, 2021 evening raided a cruise ship that was going from Mumbai to Goa and made a seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash.

Aryan Khan was also present on the cruise ship and was detained along with seven others Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal by the officials.

The next day he and Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

The sessions court will continue hearing the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil C Singh oppose Aryan's bail plea on Thursday (Oct 14).