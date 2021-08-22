Fans tell me not to wear anything but saree: Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani on her 'bechari bahu' image!

New Delhi: Actress Preeti Jhangiani, best known for her role in the rom-com Mohabbatein co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai in an ensemble cast, recently spoke about being typecast as the 'bechari bahu'. In her latest interview with a leading daily, she revealed that she tried to branch out and take up different roles but her fans weren't too thrilled about that.

She told ETimes, "Some people did try to change it. I did Victoria No 203 where I played a negative character; I absolutely loved it. I still use photos from that photoshoot, I am in so much love with them. I really did try to get away from the typecast but the audience didn’t accept it."

She expressed that even if she wanted to opt for a kissing scene, audiences wouldn't be okay with it. In fact, some of her die-hard fans still nudge her to wear traditional clothes instead of western ones.

"Even if I wanted to do a kissing scene, they wouldn’t accept it, though I did have a kissing scene in a Rajshri video too. In films, I feel, people just refused to accept it. I still have diehard fans who tell me not to wear anything but just saree kind of things," she added.

Preeti made her acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Mazhavillu. Later she went on to feature in two Telugu movies titled Thammudu and Narasimha Naidu. She went on to make her Bollywood debut with the hit 2000 film Mohabbatein opposite Jimmy Shergill.

On the personal front, she is married to actor Parvin Dabas and shares two sons with him. On the professional front, she's stepped out of the limelight and has other ventures that she's handling mainly related to film production.