Viral

Epic! Faridabad Police's amusing Twitter post takes clue from SRK's 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

Faridabad Police on Saturday (August 21) posted a tweet about a motorcycle robbery and took to Bollywood while sharing the image of the offender.

Faridabad: The image of police has always been a strict and tough one. It was Mumbai Police who started the shift in this. The Mumbai Police in a real witty manner started delivering their messages on Twitter with a pinch of humor and everyone seem to love it. Following their path, Faridabad Police has done something really amusing. 

Faridabad Police on Saturday (August 21) posted a tweet about a motorcycle robbery and took to Bollywood while sharing the image of the offender. The tweet referred to the ’90s superhit Bollywood song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil To Pagal Hai. 

With “Bholi si soorat, kaam mein sustee, motorcycle churae, hae (innocent face, laziness to work, steals motorcycle)”, the Faridabad Police used Bollywood song to deliver a public message in a real funny way. Also adding a creative hashtag to say that the person has been arrested, they wrote: #ab_to_andar_hai.

Twitter folks have appreciated the humor and the quirky use of Bollywood song by police is getting a lot of attention from people. The post has received more than 2900 likes in no time, while some joined the conversation continuing with the song, others shared funny GIFs saying the cops had a savage reply.

 

 

 

