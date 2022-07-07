New Delhi: Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder is currently enjoying her family vacay in Bangkok and is treating her fans with many pictures and videos on social media. On Thursday, she turned into a travel vlogger and left everyone in splits with her quirkiness.

In the video, which she recorded at the Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok where she is apparently staying, Farah introduced herself as a travel vlogger. Sharing the video on Instagram, the director-choreographer wrote in the caption, "The travel vlogger strikes again!!"

The video started with Farah greeting her followers as she stood in front of a swimming pool at the Shangri-La hotel. She started by saying, "I am Farah Khan, your travel vlogger for the day. I am in Bangkok, this is the beautiful Shangri-La hotel. This is the magnificent pool. What is good about this pool is that this is full of water. You can swim here, and if it rains you don’t even have to go in the pool, you can get wet."

She then moved towards the riverside and said, "The other thing good is this beautiful location. It is by the riverside. If you don't feel like swimming in the pool, don't even try jumping in the water over here."

Fans flooded the comment section with laughing and heart-eye emojis. Also, many of her celeb pals were left stunned watching the video. Actor Farhan Akhtar wrote, "sold" with laughing emojis. Rhea Kapoor and Bharti Singh also dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Also, Karan Johar praised Farah and told her that other countries would also want to hire her, "Hey Faru! Many countries are asking about your availability… you’re such an inspirational traveller!" he wrote.

Earlier, Farah shared a couple of pictures from her Thailand trip, one of which showed her posing with her kids- Czar, Diva, and Anya at Ko Samui island. She wrote, "full-time job" in the caption.

Farah Khan is married to film editor Shirish Kunder since 2004. On February 11, 2008, Farah and Shirish welcomed their triplets, Diva Kunder, Anya Kunder and Czar Kunder through IVF.

