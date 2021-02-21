हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar cherish three years of togetherness and hope for having a ‘forever’ together

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his lady love Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to wish each other as they complete three years of partnership. Their friends also posted lovely messages on the comment sections of their respective posts.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar cherish three years of togetherness and hope for having a ‘forever’ together
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shibani Dandekar

New Delhi: Actor Farhan Akhtar and his lady love Presenter-actress Shibani Dandekar are marking three years of partnership. The in love duo, took to their respective Instagram accounts to commemorate this special occasion. 

Shibani shared a beautiful photo of herself and Farhan, wearing matching sweatshirts and captioned it, “Happy #3 @faroutakhtar.” Her sister, VJ Anusha commented on the post, “OMG I LOVE THIS LOOK, I LOVE YOU GUYS! Happy 3! Thankyou for spending it in @muwuofficial #imdead”.

 

Farhan Akhtar also posted a picture with Shibani, in which he kissed her forehead and wrote, “1095  @shibanidandekar happy 3.”

Shibani and Farhan have been quite open about their relationship and frequently post beautiful pictures with each other on their respective Instagram handles. Below are some of our favourite posts by the beautiful couple.

 

Farhan was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The couple filed for divorce in 2016, after 16 years of marriage Farhan shares two daughters with Adhuna. 

On the work front, Farhan was last seen with Priyanka Chopra in the movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’. He will next be seen in ‘Toofan’ directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

 

