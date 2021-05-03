हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farhan Akhtar films

Farhan Akhtar calls out all those who are selling fake COVID-19 medication, says they are 'monster'

Due to the spiralling COVID-19 cases, the demand for medicines, injections, oxygen cylinders, and ICU beds has gone high. However, in such a crisis, there are a few raking in moolah by selling fake medicines. 

Farhan Akhtar calls out all those who are selling fake COVID-19 medication, says they are ‘monster’
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Due to the spiralling COVID-19 cases, the demand for medicines, injections, oxygen cylinders, and ICU beds has gone high. However, in such a crisis, there are a few raking in moolah by selling fake medicines. 

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has slammed all those and called them out on social media. 

The 'Rock On' actor took to Twitter to share his disappointment and anger with the netizens. In his post, he lambasted them and wrote, ""Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!" 

 

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in the film 'Toofan'. In the film, Farhan will be seen in a role of a boxer. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.  

Other than that, the actor will also be seen in a project collaborating with Marvel Studios for which he has recently wrapped up his shooting in Bangkok.

