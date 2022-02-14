हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar drops hilarious Valentine's Day post for bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are rumoured to be tying the knot on February 21, 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the stars.

Farhan Akhtar drops hilarious Valentine&#039;s Day post for bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has probably the most hilarious Valentine's Day post in B-Town.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor shared a funny picture of himself with his ladylove actor-singer Shibani Dandekar, wherein the two could be seen wearing face masks of each other.

Further, Farhan penned a witty caption, writing, "I`ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar."

Fans flooded the post with likes and fun comments.

"Hello ms. Farhan and mr. Shibani," a social media user wrote."

Role reversal at its best. God bless u both," another added.Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. The couple is also rumoured to tie the knot on February 21, 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the stars.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farhan AkhtarShibani DandekarValentine's DayValentines DayFarhan Akhtar marriageFarhan Akhtar wedding
Next
Story

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti's 'Tiger Baby' clocks 3 years

Must Watch

PT31M17S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Feb 14, 2022