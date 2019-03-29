Farhan Akhtar is best dressed celebrity: Shibani Dandekar

Mumbai: Actress-host Shibani Dandekar feels her boyfriend and actor Farhan Akhtar is the best dressed celebrity in the Hindi film industry.

Asked who is the best dressed celebrity in the film industry, she said: "I feel Farhan Akhtar is the best dressed celebrity from the industry."

Opening up about her fashion preferences, Shibani said: "I think when it comes to choosing something that you have to wear, it`s always about what works for you. So, in every collection even when Payal Singhal puts out something and she is one of my favourite designers, I have to find what works for me, what will look good on me and in what I will feel comfortable and that`s the way I choose fashion options."

Shibani said this while interacting with the media at fashion designer Payal Singhal`s new collection launch here.

There are reports that Farhan and Shibani are planning to get married later this year. Farhan was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years, before announcing their separation in 2016. Together, they have two daughters Shakya and Akira.