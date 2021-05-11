हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farhan Akhtar responds to troll calling him ‘VIP brat’ for getting vaccinated ‘out of turn'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar recently took to Twitter to respond to a troll who criticised him for allegedly getting vaccinated at a vaccination drive-in for senior citizens.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar skillfully responded to a Twitter user calling him a 'VIP Brat' for allegedly getting vaccinated at a drive-in centre meant for 60+ individuals. 

In his tweet, the user called the 'Rock On' actor a 'VIP Brat' and said he got his vaccination 'out of turn' at a drive-in centre reserved for 60+years senior citizens. He expressed that there could only be three reasons how the actor could get vaccinated at the centre such as that he is 60+ years old, physically challenged or used his privilege.

He wrote, "Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar, gets out of turn vaccination at the drive-in reserved for 60+years senior citizens..Either he is 60+, physically challenged that we do not know off, or used his status for vaccination."

Akhtar decided to respond to the user and told him that he was eligible for the drive as it was for 45 +. He also taunted the user by telling him to do something constructive for society such as 'losing his phone'.

He wrote, "The drive in is for 45 +  .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone."

Earlier on May 8, Farhan took to Twitter to inform his fans that he got his first jab at the Andheri sports complex in Mumbai. He told fans that the process takes 2-3 hours and asked them to be patient.

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in the family drama film 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film had received critical appreciation, however, failed to do too well commercially. He will next be seen in the sports drama 'Toofan' directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film was supposed to release on May 21, 2021, however, owing to the COVID second wave, the release date of the boxing drama has been postponed.

