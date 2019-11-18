Farhan Akhtar shares ladylove Shibani Dandekar's throwback candid video—Watch

New Delhi: Multi-talented filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar's social media PDA is simply adorable. Although the couple has never really spoken about their respective relationship status in public yet their outings together tell a different story.

Well, the good-looking couple is often seen hanging out with other at popular eatout zones.

Recently, Farhan took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of Shibani caught in her candid moment. He wrote: “Caught@shibanidandekar#tulumthrowback #traveldiaries.”

The duo sometime back walked the ramp for Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The designer completed two decades in the fashion industry and the stylish duo was more than happy to be her showstoppers.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose's next 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Next, he will be seen in 'Toofan', where he plays a boxer on-screen.