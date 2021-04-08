हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar shoots for Marvel project in Bangkok: Reports

Farhan Akhtar has started shooting for the project in Bangkok, according to sources.

Farhan Akhtar shoots for Marvel project in Bangkok: Reports
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has bagged an international project with Marvel Studios. Unconfirmed sources said the actor has started shooting for the project in Bangkok, although when we contacted Disney, who own Marvel, they refused to comment.

"Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an International cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide," the source said.

However, the source refrained from giving details about the project.

"All other details of the project are strictly under wraps," the source explained.

Meanwhile, the actor has the film "Toofan" lined up for release. The actor plays a boxer in the film. "Toofan" has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. This is the second time that Farah is working with Mehra. The two had collaborated for the film "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" in 2003.

Farhan was last seen in "The Sky Is Pink" alongside Priyanka Chopra.

 

Farhan AkhtarMarvelDisneyBangkokThe Sky is PinkToofan
