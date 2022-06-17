NewsLifestylePeople
FARHAN AKHTAR

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar shared a glimpse of his 'underwater' experience with his wife Shibani Dandekar, as the couple is on a trip to the Maldives.

On Thursday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star took to his Instagram handle and posted a 'super-fun' video from his recent trip with his wife, as they explore the ocean together and share an `underwater` kiss.

In the initial seconds of the video, the newly-married couple could be seen dancing and hugging each other sharing some 'goofy' moments together. In the remaining section of the video, glimpses of a sunset could be spotted as the couple goes scuba diving.

A quick view of the underwater ocean could be spotted, later on, Shibani and Farhan were seen waving at the camera and blowing a ring. Post these glimpses. the couple was seen embracing each other, followed by a kiss. In the end, Farhan signs off towards the camera.

Farhan`s post gave major 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' vibes to the fans. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara redone. Nice". 

Another fan wrote in the comment section, "Bro really living on ZNMD vibes".

Farhan Akhtar is on cloud nine as he made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms. Marvel'.

'Ms. Marvel' is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. 

An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of the Disney+ show. 

Farhan AkhtarShibani Dandekarfarhan akhtar newsfarhan akhtar picsFarhan Akhtar weddingShibani Dandekar weddingFarhan Shibani kissFarhan Shibani vacation

