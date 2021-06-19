Farhan Akhtar writes emotional note on Milkha Singh, says 'I love you with all my heart'!

New Delhi: Actor Farhan Akhtar took to social media and extended condolences on legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh's demise. He penned his heartfelt thoughts on the Flying Sikh and how he touched a million lives.

Milkha Singh breathed his last on Jun 18, 2021, due to COVID complications. The entire nation mourned his demise and extended condolences online. The nonagenarian sprint icon died at 11:30 pm on Friday in Chandigarh.

Farhan Akhtar played the titular role in Milkha Singh's biopic - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - thronged social media to express his grief, writing: Dearest Milkha ji,

A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it’s the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it’s mind on something, just never gives up.

And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large-hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky.

You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn’t, your story was as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success.

I love you with all my heart.

The bereaved Singh family confirmed the news in a statement reading, "It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal Ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days."

Milkha Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

Milkha Singh`s wife and former Captain of the Indian Women National Volleyball team, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13.

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah and several Bollywood celebrities too thronged social media to extend condolences.

Milkha Singh is survived by one son and three daughters.