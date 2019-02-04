हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's little love note for girlfriend Shibani Dandekar spills romance—See pic

Well, if this doesn't move you then we don't know what will!

Farhan Akhtar&#039;s little love note for girlfriend Shibani Dandekar spills romance—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The multi-talented actor-director cum writer-singer Farhan Akhtar is in love again and is making no qualms about it. The dashing actor-director recently expressed his love for rumoured partner Shibani Dandekar and in the most romantic way possible.

Farhan wrote a heart-touching note which read: “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you,” he wrote, “Either way, it’s a gift from the universe”, and shared it on his Instagram story along with the picture of the duo.

Check a screen grab of the post:

Well, if this doesn't move you then we don't know what will!

Farhan's personal life has been hogging all the limelight of late. The two have never talked about their personal life in public but have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions.

Their social media romance is too cute for words.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

 

Tags:
Farhan AkhtarShibani DandekarAdhuna BhabaniFarhan Akhtar girlfriend
Next
Story

Veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar dies of cancer

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Maruti Suzuki bets big with all new WagonR

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close