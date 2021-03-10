Farhan Akhtar's Toofan gets release date, teaser to be out on March 12

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar starrer sports drama 'Toofan' will release worldwide on the OTT giant Amazon Prime on May 21. Farhan plays a boxer in the film.

Excel Production released the poster of the film on its Twitter account. "Toofaan Uthega! Catch the teaser on 12th March open circle arrows this tweet to set a reminder for the teaser premiere. #ToofaanOnPrime. World premiere, May 21," read the tweet.

Actor Farhan Akhtar also shared the movie poster on his social media accounts. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

Earlier, the movie was supposed to have a theatrical release but due to Covid-19, the makers sold it to Amazon Prime.

The movie is produced by Excel Entertainment, which owned by Farhan Akhtar along with Ritesh Sidhwani. The duo founded the company in 1999 and has produced films like Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, Raees, Don among others.