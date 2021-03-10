हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actor Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's Toofan gets release date, teaser to be out on March 12

Farhan Akhtar starrer sports drama 'Toofan' will release worldwide on the OTT giant Amazon Prime on May 21. Farhan plays a boxer in the film. 

Farhan Akhtar&#039;s Toofan gets release date, teaser to be out on March 12

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar starrer sports drama 'Toofan' will release worldwide on the OTT giant Amazon Prime on May 21. Farhan plays a boxer in the film. 

Excel Production released the poster of the film on its Twitter account. "Toofaan Uthega! Catch the teaser on 12th March open circle arrows this tweet to set a reminder for the teaser premiere. #ToofaanOnPrime. World premiere, May 21," read the tweet.

Toofaan Uthega! Catch the teaser on 12th March

Actor Farhan Akhtar also shared the movie poster on his social media accounts. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

Earlier, the movie was supposed to have a theatrical release but due to Covid-19, the makers sold it to Amazon Prime.

The movie is produced by Excel Entertainment, which owned by Farhan Akhtar along with Ritesh Sidhwani. The duo founded the company in 1999 and has produced films like Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, Raees, Don among others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actor Farhan AkhtarToofanExcel ProductionAmazon PrimeToofan release date
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan spotted first time after second son's birth, test drive new SUV

Must Watch

PT2M27S

BJP parliamentary committee meeting is being held after one year, PM Modi attends too