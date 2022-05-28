Fatima Sana Shaikh grabs attention of masses with her stunning looks: PICS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Fatima Sana Shaikh always remains in the headlines for her versatile performances. The actress is overwhelmed with the love and appreciation she has been receiving from the audience for her recent release, 'Raat Rani' from the anthology, 'Modern Love Mumbai' in which she played the character of an open-hearted, flamboyant girl, 'Laali', who was heartbroken because of her partner's betrayal but then emerged as a self-loving girl.

As she is garnering immense love from the masses for her amazing performance in the anthology, the actress vows to give the best fashion cues with all her latest looks while taking the internet by storm with her classy fashion attires. The stunner always rules social media with her trendy looks.



Here are some of her charismatic looks from 'Modern Love'.

In her first look, we see the actress dolled up in an animal print black and white gown, looking graceful and alluring.

In her second look, the actress looks surreal in a white cord set, setting the temperature soaring high.

In her third look, we see the diva donned upon a white zip crop top which she teamed with a high-rise constellation polka dot pajama with vintage shades and platform heels. The semi-braided hair completed the whole look she looked absolutely gorgeous.

In her fourth look, the actress looks captivating in a lilac off-shoulder mini dress, with small golden hooped earrings. She Leaves Fans Enthralled with this alluring appearance. She absolutely left her fans spellbound with this purple summer look.

In her fifth look, we see the diva looks breathtakingly beautiful in a mermaid-inspired floral dress. Pink ribbon tie-up straps, a sweetheart neckline, and mermaid-inspired ruffle bottoms are featured on Fatima Sana Shaikh's dress. The body-fitting dress, in brilliant summer colors of red, pink, yellow, and green on a black base, looked stunning on the diva. She completed her ensemble with red pointed-toe heels and white stud earrings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal as well as she will be seen in Taapsee Pannu's Dhak Dhak'.

