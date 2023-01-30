Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Unseen Pictures From Saraswati Pooja Held at Anurag Basu's house

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Fatima Sana Shaikh recently attended the Saraswati pooja held at director Anurag Basu's house, where along with her, the entire team of 'Metro In Dino' was present. The actress wore an all-white saree, donning a very unconventional look with red lipstick. She kept her hair in a loose bun with open curls.

Taking to social media, she shared a picture of herself along with the director Basu himself and the rest of the team. She writes, 'The metro 2 team @alifazal9 you were missed dost."

The release date of 'Metro In Dino' was announced today i.e' - December 8.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Metro In Dino, the actress will be seen in Sam Bahadur along with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. She will also be seen in Dhak Dhak.