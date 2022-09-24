NewsLifestylePeople
FAWAD KHAN

Fawad Khan gained weight for Maula Jatt like Aamir Khan and Christian Bale, says 'my kidneys SHUT DOWN'!

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan latest news: The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on October 13, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Fawad Khan gained weight for Maula Jatt like Aamir Khan and Christian Bale, says 'my kidneys SHUT DOWN'!

New Delhi: The Pakistani actor-singer Fawad Khan, who swooned the Indian audiences with his debut in Bollywood with Khoobsurat is gearing up for his ambitious project titled The Legend Of Maula Jatt. The period drama features Fawad, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik in lead roles. 

Talking about his weight gain journey for the role, Fawad revealed how it took a toll on his health. Speaking with Something Haute, Fawad Khan revealed, "It is not the best thing I did to myself. I would never do that again. I just made some questionable choices, which negatively affected me. There is a dark underbelly to all of these physical transformations and people should know that when you make these decisions, it is taking a huge toll on your health. And it happened. Ten days into it, I was hospitalised. My kidneys shut down."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81)

"I was told to walk less and eliminate stress completely. I was putting in insane hours. It’s not the right way to do these things because the thing is I had limited time. Due to whatever circumstances, it happened the way it happened. I am not Christian Bale but I tried to do what he does, even Aamir Khan for that matter. It is not a transformation that I would encourage for anyone. Absolutely never," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81)

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on October 13, 2022.

Live Tv

Fawad KhanFawad Khan latest newsFawad Khan newsPakistani ActorMaula JattMahira KhanAamir khanFawad Khan weight gainThe Legend of Maula Jatt

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral