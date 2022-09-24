Fawad Khan gained weight for Maula Jatt like Aamir Khan and Christian Bale, says 'my kidneys SHUT DOWN'!

New Delhi: The Pakistani actor-singer Fawad Khan, who swooned the Indian audiences with his debut in Bollywood with Khoobsurat is gearing up for his ambitious project titled The Legend Of Maula Jatt. The period drama features Fawad, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik in lead roles.

Talking about his weight gain journey for the role, Fawad revealed how it took a toll on his health. Speaking with Something Haute, Fawad Khan revealed, "It is not the best thing I did to myself. I would never do that again. I just made some questionable choices, which negatively affected me. There is a dark underbelly to all of these physical transformations and people should know that when you make these decisions, it is taking a huge toll on your health. And it happened. Ten days into it, I was hospitalised. My kidneys shut down."

"I was told to walk less and eliminate stress completely. I was putting in insane hours. It’s not the right way to do these things because the thing is I had limited time. Due to whatever circumstances, it happened the way it happened. I am not Christian Bale but I tried to do what he does, even Aamir Khan for that matter. It is not a transformation that I would encourage for anyone. Absolutely never," he added.

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on October 13, 2022.