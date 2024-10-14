Female Fan Proposes To Actor Kartik Aaryan With A Poem: 'Never Did I Imagine...'

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan, the charming actor who has captivated audiences with his on-screen performances, recently experienced a truly unique fan encounter. As he embarks on the promotional tour for his highly anticipated film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', one enthusiastic female fan took the opportunity to propose to him—encapsulating his entire filmography in a touching poem.

In a heartfelt social media post, Kartik shared a video of the moment when the young fan recited her poem, detailing his cinematic journey. The actor was clearly moved, inviting her on stage to listen to her words of admiration. He expressed his gratitude in the caption, saying, "'HATT'

Bilkul nahi bol sakte aapko Rooh baba Never did I imagine that my whole filmography will turn into one of the sweetest proposals Thank you #Grateful"

Kartik is set to reprise his beloved role as Rooh Baba in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which has already generated immense excitement following its trailer release. The trailer racked up over 155 million views within just 24 hours, making it one of the most-watched trailers in history. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the showdown between Rooh Baba and the iconic Manjulika when the film hits theaters this Diwali.

In addition to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which is slated for a festive release, Kartik will also star in Anurag Basu’s upcoming musical love story, promising fans even more engaging performances in the near future.