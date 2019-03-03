हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wing Commander Abhinandan

Film fraternity salutes 'true hero' Abhinandan's bravery

Film fraternity members from across the country have sent out a message saluting the courage displayed by Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman after he was captured by Pakistan when his MiG-21 crashed in that country.

Film fraternity salutes &#039;true hero&#039; Abhinandan&#039;s bravery

Mumbai: Film fraternity members from across the country have sent out a message saluting the courage displayed by Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman after he was captured by Pakistan when his MiG-21 crashed in that country.

Here's what the celebs said on Abhinandan, who returned to India on Friday.

* Celina Jaitley: I am the fourth generation in a family dedicated to the armed forces... My family has given blood to our nation. I speak from my heart. While this sensible gesture of Mr. Imran Khan is truly appreciated, also expected certainly is a genuine commitment to hunt down all militant group heads for the benefit of both sides. We owe an immense debt of gratitude to soldiers who have paid the ultimate price for this cause, as well as for those who are blessed enough to return from the battlefield unscathed, they alone must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.

Abhinandan brought us all together as Indians, we have to remember to be that and not turn into Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, Christian or Kashmiri. Our forces' sacrifice demands that we stand behind them as "one".

