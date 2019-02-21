Film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya dead, B-Town celebs mourn

Mumbai: After the news of producer Raj Kumar Barjatya's demise broke on social media, several Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonam K Ahuja mourned the death of the "kindest, sweetest and most generous soul".

Raj Kumar was the producer of popular films like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!" and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United".

Rajshri Productions Pvt Ltd was established by the late Tarachand Barjatya in 1947. It is a film production and distribution company and has also produced titles like "Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon", "Vivah" and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".

Raj Kumar's son Sooraj Barjatya, who is in his 50s, resurrected the banner when it was on the verge of closing down when he directed "Maine Pyar Kiya".

"Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!" actress Madhuri Dixit Nene said Raj Kumar was a warm soul.

She described him as a person she would always look up to.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatyaji. Thank you for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to Sooraj Barjatya and family. Hope you will find the strength to grieve this loss," Madhuri wrote.

A warm soul and a person I'd always look up to. Deeply saddened by the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji Thank you for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to @SoorajBarjatya and family. Hope you'll find the strength to grieve this loss — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 21, 2019

Actor Anupam Kher, who has given memorable performances in multiple films of the banner, tweeted: "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatyaji. Had known him since my first film 'Saaransh'. Most humble and amazingly knowledgeable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him.

"Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" actress Sonam K. Ahuja said: "I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Raj Kumar Barjatya's passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones."

I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Rajkumar Barjatya's passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones.@rajshri #SoorajBarjatya pic.twitter.com/pUarDGwytz — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) February 21, 2019

Sonam's co-star in the film, Swara Bhasker, remembered the senior Barjatya as "the kindest, sweetest, most generous soul and most wonderful people" she has met.

"I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with you and your enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences to Rajshri family a loss for us all," Swara added.

Actress Soni Razdan said the news of the demise was indeed "sad".